Man Utd used Sky show to clear Fernandes of Spurs red card

Manchester United made use of Sky Sports' 'Ref Watch’ program to argue a red card decision.

The Red Devils were unhappy at how Bruno Fernandes got a straight red for a challenge against Tottenham.

While he was sent off and United lost that game 3-0, they did have Fernandes back last weekend after his ban was overturned.

"I don't think the referee can see it," former referee Dermot Gallagher said of the incident on the show in question.

"He can't see the challenge happen. It's a glancing blow down the leg. He has an optical illusion; a more palatable decision would have been a yellow card."

Per The Mail, United used that information as part of their case to the Premier League to overturn.