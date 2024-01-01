Fernandes: I know Man Utd fans tired of me saying this

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has taken to social media after his red card at Porto.

Fernandes was sent off as United drew 3-3 at their Europa League opponents on Thursday.

He later posted to social media: "Tough moment as a team and personally for me, one of the hardest. Almost 5 years at the club with ups and downs, good and bad moments.

"Personally, I have always had challenges and adversities throughout my career and something that's never happened was that I go silent or hide myself from responsibilities in difficult moments.

"I know it sounds cliche and most of you United fans will be tired of it, but no one is more disappointed than myself with my own moment. Even through this moment, I appreciate all of you that had positive messages of belief in me and the team."