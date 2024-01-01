Fernandes says Man Utd "is not ready to win the Premier League"

Bruno Fernandes is part of a Manchester United side that is incapable of winning the Premier League.

That is according to the player himself, who spoke to the media after they lost 3-0 to Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Fernandes, who has penned a contract extension, has the ambition to win big trophies domestically and in Europe.

“Yes, I am perfectly aware that this Manchester United is not ready to win the Premier League,” Fernandes told DAZN Portugal.

“We are, indeed, fighting for the title with the concrete and real objective of trying to finish in the top four, in the places that give access to the Champions League.

“But there is still a lot to improve for the greater objective, and for my dream, which is to one day win this championship.”