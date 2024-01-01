Agent of Sporting CP defender Inacio in England for Man Utd, Liverpool talks

Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio's agent has been in England this week.

Miguel Pinto has been in meetings with Manchester United and Liverpool. Pinto oversaw Bruno Fernandes' new contract extension earlier this week.

Sporting coach Ruben Amorim told O Jogo: "A lot of news has already come out.

"I don’t know if there have been negotiations. Inacio will play tomorrow. He’s ready whatever happens in the market."

Inacio has been linked with United and Liverpool for the past 12 months.