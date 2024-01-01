Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona coach Flick explains Thiago exit as replacement named
Arsenal reach agreement with Real Sociedad star
Chelsea could sign Man Utd winger who looks to move away this summer
Man Utd boss Ten Hag explains Sancho squad axe amid PSG talk; Garnacho super-sub role

Agent of Sporting CP defender Inacio in England for Man Utd, Liverpool talks

Agent of Sporting CP defender Inacio in England for Man Utd, Liverpool talks
Agent of Sporting CP defender Inacio in England for Man Utd, Liverpool talks
Agent of Sporting CP defender Inacio in England for Man Utd, Liverpool talksAction Plus
Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio's agent has been in England this week.

Miguel Pinto has been in meetings with Manchester United and Liverpool. Pinto oversaw Bruno Fernandes' new contract extension earlier this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sporting coach Ruben Amorim told O Jogo: "A lot of news has already come out.

"I don’t know if there have been negotiations. Inacio will play tomorrow. He’s ready whatever happens in the market."

Inacio has been linked with United and Liverpool for the past 12 months.

Mentions
Premier LeagueInacio GoncaloLiverpoolManchester UnitedSporting LisbonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Why Newcastle moved quickly to beat Man Utd to young talent
Liverpool reveal £25M price tag for winger who has impressed Slot as Southampton swoop in
Mother of Man Utd, Liverpool target Rabiot: Interested clubs can only talk to me