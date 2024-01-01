Ferdinand slams Carragher for insulting Man Utd midfielder Casemiro

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has blasted Jamie Carragher this weekend.

The ex-stopper was furious at Carragher’s comments about United midfielder Casemiro.

The Brazilian had a tough game, coming off at half-time in a 3-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday in the Premier League.

During commentary, Carragher stated: “leave the football before the football leaves you.”

Slamming his counterpart on his Rio Presents show, Ferdinand fumed: “I heard Jamie Carragher say 'leave the football before the football leaves you' and I just think that's highly disrespectful.

“I just think it's really disrespectful because especially given what my man's (Casemiro) won, there's more to it than he's just made a couple of mistakes.

“If you look at the two games before Liverpool he's been arguably Man United's best player. I think it's easier to say that he's gone, he's finished, he's too old,” he added.

“I believe when I look at him, he's being asked to do a lot of things like play 30 yard balls, dictate the pace, these are things Man United would never have recruited him for.

“He was never asked to do this at Real Madrid. He was cleaning up, security in front, slide tackling, covering all the gaps and then giving it to other people to play football,” said Ferdinand.