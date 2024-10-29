Yorke on Man Utd position: If it was me I would go and get Emery

Yorke on Man Utd position: If it was me I would go and get Unai Emery from Villa

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has given his thoughts on the club's managerial situation and suggests that Aston Villa's Unai Emery is the man for the job.

Dwight Yorke believes that Unai Emery would be the “perfect” replacement for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United despite sources claiming that Rúben Amorim is close to signing a deal with the club.

Yorke played for both United and Villa during his career and spoke to SafestCasinoSites.co.uk about how Emery would be a perfect fit for the club who have collapsed so far this season.

“What I’m about to say might baffle the football world, but if it was me, I would go and get Unai Emery from Villa.

“He’s the guy that United needs right now. Zidane is a sexier name, but he’s always been reluctant to come because his English isn’t very good.

“That’s been well documented. He’s definitely in the elite managers category. I think Unai Emery is the one manager right now who can match and compete with the likes of Carlo Ancelotti, Zinedine Zidane and Pep.

“I’m not going to be very popular at my old club for saying it, but Emery is the best candidate given Zidane’s reluctance to come to England. He is the man that I would go out and do everything to try and get.”

Yorke believes that Emery’s transformation of Villa from a mid-table side to being top of the Champions League table is enough to warrant a move for him as United seek a leader to save what has been a disastrous campaign under Ten Hag.

“With the experience Emery’s got, the transformation he's brought to Aston Villa, the way he's conducted himself with the media, he's the perfect man. Since he went to Villa, he’s been a tremendous success.

“He’s turned Villa into a really top club in the toughest league in the world, got them punching above their weight consistently. He's turned Villa into a team that can beat anyone. Nobody expects an easy ride against Villa. If he brings his energy, his philosophy, to Man United, I think it’s the perfect fit.”

Emery has just under five years remaining on his contract with Aston Villa meaning the club would need a huge payout if United were to go for his services. However, with Amorim reportedly close to a deal this move would be a huge shock.