Danso: I'll play where Tottenham need me; Romero world class

Tottenham defender Kevin Danso says he's ready to play where needed ahead of next week's Europa League final against Manchester United.

Danso has acted as backup for fit-again Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, having arrived in January from Lens on-loan.

"I'm very ready," he said. "You don't know how many opportunities you're going to get to play in a final and here I am, four months here and there's already a final. So whatever happens, I'm ready.

"Whatever my role is, I'll just be supporting the team 100 per cent and doing my best in whatever that role is.

"You've always got to be ready. You never know what's going to happen and the manager's always talking to us about taking our opportunities when they come.

"And whatever that opportunity is, 90 minutes on the bench or starting the game or coming on and doing a job, that's exactly what I'm going to do and do it to the best of my ability."

Romero world class

Danso also has no doubts about the quality of senior defender Cristian Romero.

He also said at yesterday's Europa League final media day: "He's definitely world class.

"From the outside looking in, you'd think he's very aggressive but he's one of the calmest guys in the changing room.

"Everybody at the club and anybody who watches football knows he's a brilliant passer and a great defender. I feel like a defender needs that (aggressive) side to him to give the strikers a bit of fear, (thinking), 'Oh, he could come in at any time'.

"He's a great talent, a great player."