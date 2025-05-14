Tribal Football
Most Read
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr makes Portugal debut in U15 victory
Arsenal set to offer Gyokeres a wage of £7M a year to lure him away from Man Utd
Erik ten Hag assist warns Ruben Amorim of Man United 'reality'
Ferdinand: Amorim wants rid of 50% of Man Utd squad

Amorim acts quickly to shell out for EL final tickets for Man Utd staff after Ratcliffe measure

Paul Vegas
Amorim acts quickly to shell out for EL final tickets for Man Utd staff after Ratcliffe measure
Amorim acts quickly to shell out for EL final tickets for Man Utd staff after Ratcliffe measureAction Plus
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has dipped into his own pocket to help purchase tickets for the family and friends of staff wanting to attend the Europa League final.

Amorim took action after learning the latest cost-cutting measure of co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe would be restricting free tickets for players and staff for the final against Tottenham in Bilbao next week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

ESPN says Amorim and his staff were informed there would be no complimentary tickets for their families and friends, with management claiming they wanted to make as many tickets possible available to fans to purchase.

But the United manager acted swiftly informing 30 of his staff that he would personally shell out for their tickets.

United players have been offered two free tickets each, though Ratcliffe's Ineos team also informed them there would be no free travel and they would have to take responsibility for family and friends getting to and from the San Mames stadium. 

Mentions
Europa LeaguePremier LeagueAmorim RubenManchester UnitedTottenham
Related Articles
Exclusive: Meulensteen understands Wenger's ECL complaints for Tottenham and Man Utd
Danso: I'll play where Tottenham need me; Romero world class
Ratcliffe's Man Utd scrap victory parade plans for squad BBQ ahead of EL final