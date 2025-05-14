Amorim acts quickly to shell out for EL final tickets for Man Utd staff after Ratcliffe measure

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has dipped into his own pocket to help purchase tickets for the family and friends of staff wanting to attend the Europa League final.

Amorim took action after learning the latest cost-cutting measure of co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe would be restricting free tickets for players and staff for the final against Tottenham in Bilbao next week.

ESPN says Amorim and his staff were informed there would be no complimentary tickets for their families and friends, with management claiming they wanted to make as many tickets possible available to fans to purchase.

But the United manager acted swiftly informing 30 of his staff that he would personally shell out for their tickets.

United players have been offered two free tickets each, though Ratcliffe's Ineos team also informed them there would be no free travel and they would have to take responsibility for family and friends getting to and from the San Mames stadium.