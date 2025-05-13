Exclusive: Meulensteen understands Wenger's ECL complaints for Tottenham and Man Utd

Former Manchester United assistant coach Rene Meulensteen can understand Arsene Wenger's complaints about this season's Europa League final.

The ex-Arsenal manager insists finalists Manchester United and Tottenham should not be also playing for a Champions League place, given they're currently 16th and 17th on the Premier League table respectively.

Advertisement Advertisement

Asked about the Frenchman's comments, Meulensteen told Tribalfootball.com: "I think he purely based that comment on where both teams were placed in the league.

"How can it be, that two teams in 16th and 17th placed in the Premier League play in the Europa League final and one of the teams are in the Champions League next year?

"To be fairly honest, if we are sat here next year and Man United or Tottenham are in the same position next year, then we can say something is fundamentally wrong."

Fundamental problems

Indeed, Meulensteen is convinced there's major problems at the centre of both clubs, despite their successful European run.

He also said, "This is a freak one in my opinion as both teams should be in the top four or five.

"It’s absolutely crazy that in the time Sir Alex Ferguson has left in 12 years and they haven’t competed in the Premier League. Yes, they have finished second, but they were never in contention.

"If that would happen with Real Madrid, which they go through transitional periods, but they have made Alonso as manager and will get players. They’ll be back challenging for titles, so it shows there are so many fundamentally wrong things going on behind the scenes and shows it had an impact on the pitch as well."

- Rene Meulensteen was speaking to Tribalfootball.com on behalf of ActionNetwork.com