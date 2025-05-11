Al-Hilal (& SPL president) make fresh push for Man Utd captain Fernandes

Al-Hilal has rolled in one heavyweight to intensify talks for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.

Al-Hilal chiefs have been in talks with Fernandes' agents over the past three weeks.

And the Mirror says last Monday, along with Al-Hilal officials, Saudi Pro League president Fahad bin Nafel also met with Fernandes' agent Miguel Ruben and lawyer Caetano Maria.

A three-year deal was tabled, but politely declined by the Portugal star's representatives.

Fernandes remains committed to his United contract, which runs to 2027. United, meanwhile, have no plans to lose the midfielder, contrary to some media souces.

However, Al-Hilal are refusing to give up and are scheduling another round of talks with Fernandes' representatives in the coming days.