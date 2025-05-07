Ruben Amorim opens up on Bruno Fernandes to Saudi rumours

Man United manager Ruben Amorim has reaffirmed his desire to keep captain Bruno Fernandes at the club amid rumours of interest from Saudi Arabia.

With Mohamed Salah, their original priority target, signing a new deal at Liverpool, Al-Hilal have turned their attention to Fernandes.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to Al-Riyadh, the reigning Saudi Arabian champions are readying a massive three-year-deal for the 30-year-old.

The Daily Mail has further claimed that the Saudi club are willing to offer him a wage of £65 million per year to lure him away from Old Trafford.

It’s understood that the Portugal international is happy at United despite their struggles this season, and Amroim has now weighed in on the situation.

Speaking to reporters, he said: "It’s normal that a lot of clubs want a player like Bruno, like (Alejandro) Garnacho, like others. But we want to keep the best players, and Bruno is clearly one of the top players in the world, so our idea didn’t change. We want Bruno here."