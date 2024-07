Man Utd and PSG haggling over Ugarte fee

Manchester United and PSG are continuing to discuss terms today over Manuel Ugarte's fee.

The Uruguay midfielder has agreed terms over a contract with United after negotiations this week.

However, United are still attempting to talk down PSG's valuation, says the Daily Mail.

PSG are demanding €70m to sell Ugarte, a figure United deem too rich.

With Ugarte making it clear he's ready to move, there's a confidence inside United that PSG will drop their price.