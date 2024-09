Fenerbahce refuse to drop pursuit of Man Utd attacker Antony

Fenerbahce haven't dropped their push for Manchester United attacker Antony this week.

The Turkish market remains open until the 13th of September and Fener are keen on the Brazil international.

Antony is said to have decided to stay at Old Trafford this season.

But Fanatik says Fener are attempting to set up a loan deal for the winger before the deadline falls.

It's also been revealed former club Ajax made an attempt last week before the Dutch market shut.