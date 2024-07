Besiktas make attempt for Man Utd attacker Antony, but...

Besiktas have made an attempt for Manchester United winger Antony.

Turkish journalist Ertan Süzgün is reporting that Besiktas have tried to sign Antony.

United want to sell Antony - who, however, does not want to leave.

Antony's contract with United extends to 2027 with an option for another year.

For his part, United manager Erik ten Hag has insisted he believes in the Brazil international's potential in the past week.