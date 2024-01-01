Man Utd seek loan move for Brazilian

Tribal Football
Man Utd want to sell £70M flop this summer
Manchester United are said to have made a decision on the future of winger Antony.

The Brazilian, who was signed by manager Erik ten Hag two summers ago, has flopped in England.

Per ESPN, United are serious about letting Antony leave on loan for regular first team football.

They believe that a change of scenery may be what he needs to find his best form.

The winger is available if any club is willing to cover his £70,000 weekly wages in full.

United are likely regretting the £86 million they paid Ajax to secure the winger in 2022.

