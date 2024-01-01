Tribal Football
Fenerbahce push Antony to make Man Utd decision
Manchester United will not have an easy time getting rid of winger Antony this summer.

The Red Devils were hoping that the attacker would be eager to move on loan to play regularly.However, The Mirror states that Antony will reject a loan offer from Fenerbahce.

The Turkish side, managed by Jose Mourinho, were hoping to bring in Antony before their transfer deadline.

But the source adds that Antony believes he can still be useful in a United shirt this season.

He has fallen down the pecking order under manager Erik ten Hag, who signed him from Ajax two years ago.

