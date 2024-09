Fenerbahce make move for Tottenham outcast Reguilon

Fenerbahce are offering Sergio Reguilon an escape route out of Tottenham.

Fanatik says coach José Mourinho wants his former Spurs fullback at Fenerbahce.

Advertisement Advertisement

Fenerbahce hope to take Reguilón on loan, but aim to only pay half his salary.

The 27-year-old is not part of Ange Postecoglou's plans this season and has been encouraged to find himself a new club.

Reguilón has scored two goals and eight assists in a total of 67 competitive matches for Tottenham.