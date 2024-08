Fenerbahce move for Tottenham midfielder Lo Celso

Fenerbahce are making a move for Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

The Daily Express says Fenerbahce are entering the fight for the midfielder's signature.

Fenerbahce are expected to make a bid in the coming days.

Both Tottenham and Lo Celso are ready to go their separate ways before the transfer window closes.

Lo Celso's contract with Spurs runs until the summer of 2025.