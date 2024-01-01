Fenerbahce in contact with Chelsea fullback Chilwell

Tribal Football
Chelsea fullback Ben Chilwell is being linked with Fenerbahce.

Chilwell had been urged to find himself a new club by Chelsea management over the summer.

However, with the transfer deadline falling on Friday night, Chilwell remained a Chelsea player.

But an escape route to Turkey could be on for the England international.

Givemesport reports Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce are in contact. The Turkish transfer window remains open, so clearing Fener to negotiate terms for Chilwell.

