Tribal Football
Most Read
Pardew: I know where Brentford striker Toney wants to go
Barcelona chief Deco: Williams rejected us
Lukaku disagrees with Chelsea's treatment of Sterling
Flick pushes Barcelona to try for Man Utd attacker Rashford

Chelsea offer Chilwell to Man Utd

Chelsea offer Chilwell to Man Utd
Chelsea offer Chilwell to Man Utd
Chelsea offer Chilwell to Man UtdAction Plus
Chelsea have offered Ben Chilwell to Manchester United as a possible loan signing.

The defender is one who the Stamford Bridge club are desperate to sell permanently.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, there have been no suitors for Chilwell so far this summer, given his injury history.

Per talkSPORT, United could have a chance to bring in Chilwell for a modest fee or even on loan.

Chelsea will not stand in his way, provided the club that takes him pays most of his wages.

"With Chilly it's quite clear," manager Enzo Maresca said in the lead-up to their Premier League opening defeat to Manchester City. 

"I love the way he trains, I love the way he is but the problem is that he struggles with us a little bit to find his best position.

"When you train everyday and you don't get minutes, it's not good for them and it's not good for me because I need to make decisions. For some players, it's sometimes better to leave and to go somewhere to get minutes. We will see what happens, the transfer window is open and we will see what happens."

Mentions
Premier LeagueChilwell BenChelseaManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ugarte AND Chilwell? Why signing Chelsea's discarded left-back makes sense for Man Utd
Man Utd ponder bid for Chelsea fullback Chilwell
Maresca: Chilwell, Sterling need to leave Chelsea