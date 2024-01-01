Man United stay silent on Chilwell intentions

Manchester United are not going to respond regarding the availability of Ben Chilwell.

The Chelsea defender is very much up for sale, as the Blues have banished him from first team duty.

However, The Independent states that Man United have no intention of signing Chilwell.

He has been brought up as part of negotiations for Chelsea to sign Jadon Sancho from United.

While the Red Devils have some interest in Raheem Sterling, they have said no to Chilwell.

A deal for Sterling hasn’t yet been ruled out completely, but is still seen as unlikely.