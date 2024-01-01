Maresca: Chilwell, Sterling need to leave Chelsea

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has spoken about players he wants to move along.

The Blues have made it clear to certain veterans that they are no longer part of their plans.

The likes of Ben Chilwell and Raheem Sterling have been told to find new teams.

Maresca stated on the duo: "In this moment, they are training apart. The situation with them both is quite clear. There is not any update on their situations."

He added: "No (time up at the club), because they are Chelsea players. Until they are Chelsea players, they want to be Chelsea players. We have a big squad and it is impossible to give them all minutes.

"If they are looking for minutes, then it is better if they leave. If they do not leave, then they have a contract here and they are Chelsea player."

He elaborated on his own style: "Brutal? I don't think so. I try to be honest. I can repeat again if it's not clear: I spoke with Raheem before the City game, I said he is going to struggle to get minutes with us and this is the reason why he is out of the squad.

"With Chilly, I said he is a lovely guy, but he is going to struggle because of his position. He is going to struggle. If you define this as brutal, it's up to you to decide. For me, it's not brutal, it's just honest."

He then finished on Sterling: "I spoke with Raheem, one-on-one the day before City and I explained him exactly the situation. I don’t see Raheem after the game. He is training apart as I said, but in case I sit with Raheem, I will tell him exactly the same things that I already told him. I don’t have thing new to tell him because I was quite clear."