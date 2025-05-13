Jose Mourinho wants Jadon Sancho at Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly pushing the club to sign Jadon Sancho with his future at Man United and Chelsea uncertain.

Chelsea have a £25 million obligation to buy the 25-year-old included in the loan agreement that took him from United to Stamford Bridge last summer.

After failing to impress during his time in West London, Chelsea are reportedly able to get out of the aforementioned obligation for a fee of £5 million.

No matter what happens, Sancho has no future at United and will likely leave the club on a permanent basis.

According to Turkish outlet Yeni Asir, Mourinho’s Fenerbahce have now joined the race to sign the unwanted winger.

Arch-rivals Galatasaray have also been linked with a move for Sancho but it remains to be seen whether he would be open to a move to Turkey.