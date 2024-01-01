Man Utd challenge Arsenal for Kadioglu

Manchester United may be looking to approach long-time Arsenal target Ferdi Kadioglu.
The Red Devils are in the market for a quality defender to provide competition for their starters.
Per Turkish outlet Ajansspor, Arsenal are serious about bringing in the Fenerbahce star.
The wing-back earned rave reviews from Gunners legend Lee Dixon during his Euro 2024 commentary.
He said at one point: “He looks an absolute star, doesn’t he tonight? I think that wing-back role really suits him as well.”
United are serious about signing Kadioglu, while Arsenal are also ready to up their existing offer.