Fenerbahce launching bid for Man Utd defender Lindelof

Fenerbahce are eyeing Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof.

Fotomac says Fenerbahce are looking for the centre-back - and the interest is concrete. The Turkish giants are preparing a bid of €8m.

Fenerbahce recently appointed José Mourinho as new coach. It was the Portuguese who recruited Lindelöf for United.

Fenerbahce are also said to be in the hunt for players such as Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) and Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg (Tottenham).

Lindelöf's contract with United runs until the summer of 2025.