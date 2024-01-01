Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Fenerbahce launching bid for Man Utd defender Lindelof

Fenerbahce launching bid for Man Utd defender Lindelof
Fenerbahce launching bid for Man Utd defender Lindelof
Fenerbahce launching bid for Man Utd defender LindelofProfimedia
Fenerbahce are eyeing Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof.

Fotomac says Fenerbahce are looking for the centre-back - and the interest is concrete. The Turkish giants are preparing a bid of €8m.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Fenerbahce recently appointed José Mourinho as  new  coach. It was the Portuguese who recruited  Lindelöf for United.

Fenerbahce are also said to be in the hunt for players such as Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) and Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg (Tottenham).

Lindelöf's contract with United runs until the summer of 2025.

Mentions
Premier LeagueLindelof VictorFenerbahceManchester UnitedSuper LigFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Mourinho's Fenerbahce chasing Man Utd forward Greenwood
Ole vs Jose? Besiktas push for Solskjaer
Spurs captain Son pushed about Fenerbahce rumours