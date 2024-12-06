Guardiola urged to stick with Grealish in new Man City role

Former Manchester City goalkeeper Nicky Weaver is urging manager Pep Guardiola to give Jack Grealish an extended run in central midfield.

Grealish was impressive in the new role for Wednesday night's win against Nottingham Forest.

Weaver told City's website: “He saw a lot of the ball which is something I think he will have relished - he had to go looking for the ball in the earlier part of the game but once he got onto those little pockets on the half turn, he was fantastic.

“He’s a terrific footballer in whatever role he plays in and was really influential, draws fouls like nobody else in the Premier League and I’m sure he enjoyed that central position and is definitely another option for Pep.

“He’s a strong boy, rarely gives the ball away cheaply and showed a different part of his game against Forest. I’m sure he enjoyed his evening, and I could see the fans did, too.”

