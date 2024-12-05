Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle to bid for former Man City youngster

Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle are set to compete for a former Manchester City youth star.

Felix Nmecha is making a name for himself in Germany, firstly at Wolfsburg and now at Borussia Dortmund.

The 24-year-old is a hot property and is wanted by the top Premier League sides, per Bild.

However, the outlet states that Dortmund are not going to make it easy for any bidder.

They paid around €30M for Nmecha and will be seeking a significant profit.

The player may like to leave for a top team in England, but he may have to bide his time.

