Fenerbahce announce 'agreement' with Aston Villa for Diego Carlos

Fenerbahce have announced they've reached an agreement with Aston Villa for Diego Carlos.

While nothing has been rubberstamped, Fener announced this morning that a deal has been reached "in principle" over the signing of Brazil international defender Carlos.

Carlos is due in Istanbul today for a Fener medical.

Having blossomed in Sevilla, Carlos moved to Aston Villa for €30m in the summer of 2022.

This season he has so far made 17 appearances with the Villans.