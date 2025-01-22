Tribal Football
Most Read
Kerkez makes Bournemouth transfer decision
Leicester to send Edouard back to Palace
Amorim smashes TV in furious dressing room rant after Man Utd's defeat to Brighton
Former Man Utd forward Greenwood switches his international allegiance

Fenerbahce announce 'agreement' with Aston Villa for Diego Carlos

Paul Vegas
Fenerbahce announce 'agreement' with Aston Villa for Diego Carlos
Fenerbahce announce 'agreement' with Aston Villa for Diego CarlosAction Plus
Fenerbahce have announced they've reached an agreement with Aston Villa for Diego Carlos.

While nothing has been rubberstamped, Fener announced this morning that a deal has been reached "in principle" over the signing of Brazil international defender Carlos.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Carlos is due in Istanbul today for a Fener medical.

Having blossomed in Sevilla, Carlos moved to Aston Villa for €30m in the summer of 2022.

This season he has so far made 17 appearances with the Villans.

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueDiego CarlosAston VillaFenerbahceSuper LigFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Aston Villa defender Carlos set to move to Mourinho's Fenerbahce this week
Fenerbahce plan bid for Man Utd defender Lindelof
Philogene agent talks up Fenerbahce option for Villa winger