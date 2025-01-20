Aston Villa defender Carlos set to move to Mourinho's Fenerbahce this week

Aston Villa's Carlos set to move to Mourinho's Fenerbahce this week

Center half Diego Carlos’ time at Aston Villa is likely coming to an end this month.

The defender is set for a move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce to play for Jose Mourinho.

Villa had been hoping to cash in on Carlos, who has not hit the heights they had expected since moving from Sevilla.

An injury to his Achilles tendon in his second appearance for the club caused a decline in his physical ability.

Per Birmingham Mail, the move is expected to go through without any hitches.

Given the strain caused by Profit and Sustainability Rules, Villa must continue moving along squad players.