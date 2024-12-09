Arsenal star Dixon set to leave for Bournemouth to find more game time

Arsenal U16s goalkeeper Danny Dixon is leaving the club for Bournemouth very soon.

The youngster was on the bench for the club’s U18 side this season and even played for them in pre-season.

But he has decided to move away from the club at the end of this season for a new adventure.

He will be moving to the Cherries’ academy, where he will hope to link up with their U18s or U21s.

The Hale End product is known for his shot-stopping and ability to pass out from the back.

