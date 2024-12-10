Arsenal to act on ex-Man Utd chief Ashworth

Manchester United are said to have ditched the role of sporting director.

The Red Devils have fired Dan Ashworth after only five months at the club under INEOS.

The Sir Jim Ratcliffe-led group spent that much time trying to get Ashworth out of Newcastle, only to fire him so quickly.

Per The Sun, Ashworth may have a quick route back into the game with Arsenal.

United are now set to continue without a sporting director, as they have CEO Omar Berrada and technical director Jason Wilcox.

Ashworth, who worked at Newcastle, Brighton, West Brom and the FA, is still highly rated in the game.

