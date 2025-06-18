Burn on Newcastle's summer business: You can bring in who you want, I'm still here

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn has opened up about defending at the club as well as defending his positon under manager Eddie Howe.

Burn recently signed a contract extension and will remain at St James' Park until summer 2027 despite turning 33 years old back in May as he continue to prove that age is just a number in defense. The towering centre back won the player of the match award in March's Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool as they lifted their first major domestic trophy in 70 years as he cemented himself in history.

Newcastle have signed Sven Botman and Lloyd Kelly since Burn moved to St James' Park in January, 2022 and Burn spoke on the High Performance podcast about how it does not matter who the club signs as he will be there to fight for his spot under Howe.

"It's my mentality," he told the High Performance podcast. "There's a resilience to it.

"Even now, when we're playing, you might get the better of me once, but I'll come back and, eventually, you will give up before I give up.

"When I was coming through, people were going past me all the time, but I felt it was all right because eventually you will stop before me and I've always felt I've had that mentality.

"Even now, so many centre-halves have been bought in my position in the clubs I've been at and I'm still here. I've always felt, 'It's fine. You can bring in who you want, but I'm still going to be here'. Mentally I feel I'll do more than you when it comes down to it."

The England international then spoke on his intense training schedule and how he is constantly fighting to improve himself as he does “everything possible” to stay at his peak which many players at his age find so hard to do.

"You're always competing against yourself to try and get better, but it's more knowing that when you go out in training, you leave everything out there," he added.

"I don't go into training and think, 'I feel a little bit tired today. I'm not going to do this.' I always feel like, whatever happens, I'm going to push myself to the absolute max...some lads' recovery days might be you come in, have a massage on the table, have some food and go home, but I try to do absolutely everything possible to leave myself in the best position to perform at the weekend and hope that people see that and want to do that as well."