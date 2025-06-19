Arsenal to pay ABOVE Martin Zubimendi release clause

Arsenal will have to pay above the €60m release clause in Martin Zubimendi's Real Sociedad contract to get the deal done this summer.

The 26-year-old has been in talks with Arsenal over a move from Spain to North London for the past six months and it’s now reaching Its climax.

Personal terms were agreed some time ago but the clubs have now come to terms on a deal that will see Mikel Arteta’s side pay just over the release clause.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the fee will be higher, but it would allow for it to be paid in instalments rather than all at once.

It’s understood the two clubs have a good working relationship, thanks in large part to Mikel Arteta’s time there as a player.