Ex-Man Utd coach McCarthy: No-one really knew Sancho

Former Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy says Jadon Sancho struggled to fit in at Carrington.

The winger is currently on-loan at Chelsea, where he has impressed in his opening games this term.

Asked about his issues at United, McCarthy told the On The Whistle podcast: "It was a real shame...I thought he was the type of player that would flourish in the United shirt. I think lack of communication and understanding was was part of the downside.

"There were some communication problems, really, because Sancho’s a very quiet guy. Nobody knows literally anything about Jadon. He’s a guy who comes, does his job, and that’s it.

"There were times he would sneak out to London."