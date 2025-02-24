Villa's Emery on Palace: Our challenge is to compete with them, it is a really good test

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has spoken in his recent press conference as he prepares to take on Crystal Palace on Tuesday night.

Villa’s dreams of a European spot were helped with a 2-1 win over Chelsea at the weekend as winter signings Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio combined to grab a crucial 3 points. Emery’s side could overtake the Blues with a win against Palace as he spoke on the importance of grabbing a spot in Europe.

"It depends tomorrow on how we are responding. The league is progressing and the matches are becoming less so we have to recover (the points) that we lost.

"But we are positive and we are more or less trying to be strong again, astute tactically and mentally. We did business in the transfer window and we need time to recover players. Each day and match is a test."

The Villa head coach also provided an update on the injuries to Tyrone Mings and Morgan Rogers who have been affected by a busy schedule this season.

"We are training this afternoon so let's see. We only played on Saturday, which was a very big effort physically and mentally, so we have to recover for tomorrow.

"The difficulty of that going into the next match is always there."

He then spoke on the Eagles and lavished them with praise, stating that it will be a very tough test for his side both defensively and offensively.

"They have recovered very well because they started at the beginning not getting many good results. They are getting better.

"In my last two matches against them, they have performed very well. They are perhaps playing even better away from home at the moment.

"Tactically it is very difficult to stop them. They are astute and have players coming out on the winning side of duals.

"I respect them a lot and the way they play their matches. Our challenge is to compete with them and it is a really good test.

"I am excited as I want to see how we respond."

Finally, he spoke on versatility and one particular player who has helped his side continue to improve in a number of areas over the course of the campaign.

“Lamare Bogarde, he is helping us. At the beginning of the season when we needed it, really doing a very great job, always.

“He did the same on Saturday against Chelsea. Of course, his personality is very important.

“We are conceding a lot of goals, we are not being strong defensively like we were in our best moments, and we have to try to use the matches we have, the challenges we have, to try to get it as better as possible in our progress, because in case we are not doing it, it’s going to be very difficult to achieve our objective.”