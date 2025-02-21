Ex-teammates rally to support Villa striker Rashford

Marcus Rashford’s Manchester United career appears to be nearing its end, with a permanent summer exit looking likely.

The 27-year-old has impressed since joining Aston Villa on loan, with a £40million transfer option on the table.

Rashford’s representatives held talks with Barcelona in January, and the forward is hopeful the Catalan club will renew their interest this summer.

Two of Rashford's former youth mates at United, Ollie Rathbone and Sam Smith, both now of Wrexham, have given their thoughts on his situation.Smith stated to the Cambridge Independent: "I grew up in the academy at United. A lot of us lads went to the same school.

"Marcus Rashford was one of my friends, Axel Tuanzebe was there, Angel Gomes who is now in France, Scott McTominay played with us and so did Dean Henderson. They were all good lads.

"Being around the best young players in the world at that age is key. I knew quite early on I wasn't going to get a scholarship because they'd just turned Marcus into a striker – he was unbelievable."

Rathbone added: "Everyone seemed to know Marcus was going to make it, but he was like a baby until he was 15 or 16 and I couldn't really see it.

"I couldn't believe such a little lad could possibly go up to first-team training and compete with the likes of Rio Ferdinand, but Marcus is tough and determined and in a short space of time he has grown into an incredible footballer and athlete."