Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal chances of Firmino deal nosedive
Atalanta striker Lookman makes statement after Gasperini blast: I'm hurt; it's deeply disrespectful
Ranieri: For Roma and Porto everything in the balance
Ex-Barcelona president Gaspart: I hope Vinicius Jr accepts Saudi offer

Ex-teammates rally to support Villa striker Rashford

Ansser Sadiq
Ex-teammates rally to support Villa striker Rashford
Ex-teammates rally to support Villa striker RashfordAction Plus
Marcus Rashford’s Manchester United career appears to be nearing its end, with a permanent summer exit looking likely.

The 27-year-old has impressed since joining Aston Villa on loan, with a £40million transfer option on the table.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Rashford’s representatives held talks with Barcelona in January, and the forward is hopeful the Catalan club will renew their interest this summer.

Two of Rashford's former youth mates at United, Ollie Rathbone and Sam Smith, both now of Wrexham, have given their thoughts on his situation.Smith stated to the Cambridge Independent: "I grew up in the academy at United. A lot of us lads went to the same school.

"Marcus Rashford was one of my friends, Axel Tuanzebe was there, Angel Gomes who is now in France, Scott McTominay played with us and so did Dean Henderson. They were all good lads.

"Being around the best young players in the world at that age is key. I knew quite early on I wasn't going to get a scholarship because they'd just turned Marcus into a striker – he was unbelievable."

Rathbone added: "Everyone seemed to know Marcus was going to make it, but he was like a baby until he was 15 or 16 and I couldn't really see it.

"I couldn't believe such a little lad could possibly go up to first-team training and compete with the likes of Rio Ferdinand, but Marcus is tough and determined and in a short space of time he has grown into an incredible footballer and athlete."

Mentions
Premier LeagueRashford MarcusAston VillaManchester UnitedWrexham
Related Articles
Watkins on Villa's new signings including Rashford: They are still finding their feet
Murray on Rashford at Villa: He looked like a weight had been lifted from his shoulders
Villa boss Emery: Rashford and Asensio will continue to improve