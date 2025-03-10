Ex-Fulham striker Mitrovic admitted to hospital for heart issues

Al-Hilal striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has been admitted to local hospital with a heart complaint.

The former Fulham and Newcastle United striker is in his second season in the Saudi Pro League.

Advertisement Advertisement

Mitrovic struck 21 goals for Al-Hilal last season and made a return from hamstring injury against Al Feiha on the weekend, having been two months out. Mitrovic scored in the 2-0 win.

He later posted: "It has been a tough two and half months for me, had some problems with my hamstring, injury... after injury.

"I worked really hard to come back... I can help my teammates... happy with the goal."

However, the Serb is now in hospital with the club reporting the admission was made due to a 'rapid heartbeat caused by physical stress'.

Mitrovic has been instructed to take 'complete rest' after Sunday's hospital admission.