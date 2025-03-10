Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona's match against Osasuna postponed following doctor's passing
PSG coach Enrique: Liverpool? I lied to you
Klopp apologises to Borussia Dortmund fans for rejecting deal for Liverpool hero
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti tells Guler: Talk to me if you're unhappy

Ex-Fulham striker Mitrovic admitted to hospital for heart issues

Paul Vegas
Ex-Fulham striker Mitrovic admitted to hospital for heart issues
Ex-Fulham striker Mitrovic admitted to hospital for heart issuesNoushad Thekkayil/NurPhoto/Shutt / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Al-Hilal striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has been admitted to local hospital with a heart complaint.

The former Fulham and Newcastle United striker is in his second season in the Saudi Pro League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mitrovic struck 21 goals for Al-Hilal last season and made a return from hamstring injury against Al Feiha on the weekend, having been two months out. Mitrovic scored in the 2-0 win.

He later posted: "It has been a tough two and half months for me, had some problems with my hamstring, injury... after injury.

"I worked really hard to come back... I can help my teammates... happy with the goal."

However, the Serb is now in hospital with the club reporting the admission was made due to a 'rapid heartbeat caused by physical stress'.

Mitrovic has been instructed to take 'complete rest' after Sunday's hospital admission.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMitrovic AleksandarFulhamNewcastle UtdSaudi Professional LeagueAl Hilal
Related Articles
Man Utd, Newcastle alerted as Bayern Munich discuss Palhinha sale
Forest boss Nuno on Arsenal's title chances: There is so much football to be played yet
Forest manager Nuno: There is no secret in football, we have to fight and show our talent