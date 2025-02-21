Forest manager Nuno: There is no secret in football, we have to fight and show our talent

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo has spoken in his latest press conference as he prepares to take on Newcastle United.

Forest sit third in the Premier League and are six points away from manager Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side who are looking to chase down league leaders Liverpool this weekend. Nuno’s side will be hoping to bounce back after their 2-1 loss to Fulham last weekend as they travel to Newcastle on Sunday afternoon in what should be an intense affair.

Nuno was first asked about striker Taiwo Awoniyi returning from injury and if he would wear a mask after he collided with Exeter City goalkeeper Joe Whitworth while trying to contest for an aerial ball which left him with a broken nose and concussion.

“Yes, yes, it is clear on the concussion protocol.

"So, he is available. He will have to wear a mask, but he is available.”

“He is trying to get used to it.”

The Forest boss then reflected on their loss to Fulham which he says has to be improved upon if they want to meet their objectives in the final months of the season.

“All over the place we have to play better.

“We have to compete better. That’s what we will be trying to do.

“We are reaching the moment of the season that everyone will be fighting for their own objectives.

“This is where everything is decided in the last 10 games.”

Midfielder Elliot Anderson will be facing his old team if he starts for Forest this weekend and Nuno thinks he could make the difference against the Magpies.

"I think he’s settled pretty well. The squad has helped him, he is happy and he is playing very good.

"He is one of our midfielders who is versatile enough to change positions, he is doing well, but I hope he performs better on Sunday."

Forest are having a fantastic season and could qualify for the Champions League if their form continues. Nuno opened up on the season overall and how they need to focus if they want their hard work to pay off.

"This season we have competed well and this is what we expect in the final stage of the season.

"The games will be more difficult and we have to deal with everything that’s all-around.

"The expectations, our own beliefs and moments of the players. In terms of performance, that's sometimes you cannot sustain. That’s what I mean by being strong in all the aspects.

"I don’t change my approach. I know what we have more than everything.

"We have to keep the same routine and approach it day by day. Look at all the details which enables us to compete well.

"This is what we're focused on."

Finally, he opened up on facing manager Eddie Howe, his Newcastle side and striker Alexander Isak who could pose a huge threat.

"There is no secret in football.

"We face a good team and a good manager (Eddie Howe). A manager who has good players that perform very well. There's no secret, we have to fight and show our talent.

"Very good player, but like I said, the squad of Newcastle is very strong in all the positions."