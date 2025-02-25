Forest boss Nuno on Arsenal's title chances: There is so much football to be played yet

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo has spoken ahead of his clash against Arsenal on Wednesday night.

Forest are in excellent form this season as they aim for a spot in the Champions League. A win against Arsenal may be necessary to remain in 3rd position however as if Manchester City beat Tottenham they could drop to 4th or 5th place. Nuno first gave some brief team news ahead of the clash as they look to bounce back from their losses to Fulham and Newcastle United.

Advertisement Advertisement

"We have players to assess. We have a couple of knocks to assess so let's wait and see how they get ready for the game."

He was then questioned on whether he is worried about three defeats in the last four games which has put their European spot at risk this week.

"This is the reality of the game. It is part of our journey. Ups and downs. It is not always possible to perform well and sometimes your opponent is better than you, period. It's about reacting now.

“Our ambition is to perform and try to be better than we were in the previous games and give us a platform to help us achieve until the end of the season. This is what we want to get from the game.

“This is reality. We have to recognise the Premier League is very tough and all the opponents are very hard.

“It is not always possible to perform better than your opponent. Sometimes you have to recognise your opponent is better than you.

“We want to finish the game and say we had a good game against Arsenal and we were stronger than them. That would be a positive for us.

"We chase the next game, this is what is on our minds. From minute one, we have to chase everything, knowing it is very hard. To get any points in the Premier League, no matter where you are, is very hard.”

Nuno believes the title race is not over despite Liverpool’s lead at the top of the table, he was asked whether Arsenal’s chances have vanished after manager Mikel Arteta stated he will give up on the title race “over my dead body” earlier today.

“There is so much football to be played yet. There are so many things that can happen. There is still a long way to go."