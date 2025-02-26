Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Man Utd, Newcastle alerted as Bayern Munich discuss Palhinha sale
Bayern Munich are preparing to sell Joao Palhinha.

The Portugal midfielder only moved to Bayern last summer from Fulham, but has found himself on the fringes of coach Vincent Kompany's plans this season.

Tz Munchen says Bayern chiefs are already discussing the prospect of selling Palhinha this summer.

The 29 year-old could make a return to England, where he can count on admirers from Manchester United and Newcastle United.

It's been suggested Palhinha could accept a decision from Bayern to depart in order to relaunch his career back in the Premier League next season.

