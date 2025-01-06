Caliste delighted as he signs first professional contract with West Ham

Gabriel Caliste has signed his first professional contract with West Ham United in what is a very proud moment for the teenager.

The 18-year-old Mauritius international put pen to paper at West Ham United’s Chadwell Heath Training Ground after impressing in the U18 Premier League South and FA Youth Cup.

Caliste spoke to the club website about the bumpy journey to get to this moment and how happy he is to commit his future to the Hammers.

“It’s a really proud moment,” he smiled. “Being a local boy and growing up around people who support West Ham makes it that extra bit special!"

“I’ve had my own journey, which has featured many ups and downs, getting released, but I’ve found my way back here and I couldn’t be prouder of my journey,” he reflected.

“Getting released is one of the toughest experiences you can have as a young footballer. When I got let go, my confidence was very low. I had to take a step back and rebuild my confidence and learn to fall in love with football again.

“After spells at West Ham and Millwall in the younger age groups, I played for Billericay (Town) for a couple of seasons. I started enjoying my football again and got my confidence back. It was at that point that I got offered a trial at West Ham at U14s and since then I’ve never looked back.”

Academy Manager Kenny Brown expressed his delight in Caliste’s decision and thinks there is a lot more to come from him in the near future as he continues his development.

“I’m so pleased for him,” he said. “I’ve followed his journey almost since the beginning so I couldn’t be happier for him; he’s had a tough journey up until this point. Coming away from an Academy that shut down, experiencing rejections, coming back into a Category One Academy at West Ham, and now he’s flourishing. Nothing’s guaranteed in football at this level, but if you consistently do the right thing, then you’re giving yourself a great opportunity.

“He’s gained some great experience representing the Mauritius national team, exposed to different challenges and we’re reaping the benefits of that. He’s a genuine and attentive kid who wants to do well and is a great learner. We’re excited as staff to see what he can bring to the development side once he settles down into the U21s next year.”