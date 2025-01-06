Dalot reveals he wants to become a team leader under Amorim at Man Utd

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has spoken about how he can become a better leader at the club.

The Portuguese wing-back impressed against Liverpool in a 2-2 draw at Anfield on Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Dalot nearly got an outstanding assist, while managing the most touches in the opposition box, crosses in open play, and to win possession the most times.

“It pinched me,” declared Dalot about a chat with manager Ruben Amorim.

“That's what he wants for every player. I've been here for a while.

“I know I can step up a little bit more and I'm going to try to help my teammates for as long as I can. As long as I'm on the pitch and outside the pitch, I will try to help them. You could see that we were more of a team.”