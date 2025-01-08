Palace prepare move for Millwall youngster Esse

Crystal Palace are said to be thinking about making a move for Millwall winger Romain Esse.

The 19-year-old has been hugely impressive for the Championship club this term.

He has four goals and one assist in 24 starts in all competitions, but may be ready to move.

Per the South London Press, Palace are now willing to take a gamble on his signing.

Palace’s sporting director Dougie Freedman is a huge admirer and believes that Esse can go all the way.

The London club believes he is the sort of signing they can improve and even sell on in the future.