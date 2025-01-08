Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona put FOUR players up for sale
Van Nistelrooy set for Man Utd raid with two targeted for Leicester rebuild
Man Utd set to benefit from Greenwood sell-on clause at Marseille
Man Utd trio on Saudi Pro League shopping list

Palace prepare move for Millwall youngster Esse

Ansser Sadiq
Palace prepare move for Millwall youngster Esse
Palace prepare move for Millwall youngster EsseAction Plus
Crystal Palace are said to be thinking about making a move for Millwall winger Romain Esse.

The 19-year-old has been hugely impressive for the Championship club this term.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He has four goals and one assist in 24 starts in all competitions, but may be ready to move.

Per the South London Press, Palace are now willing to take a gamble on his signing.

Palace’s sporting director Dougie Freedman is a huge admirer and believes that Esse can go all the way.

The London club believes he is the sort of signing they can improve and even sell on in the future.

Mentions
ChampionshipPremier LeagueEsse RomainCrystal PalaceMillwallFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool stand by asking price for Doak
Monaco rival Newcastle, Forest for Millwall youngster Esse
Coventry boss Lampard in talks with Crystal Palace defender Holding