Saha says the problem with Man Utd "is not the players" but is Carrick's slow style

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has suggested that the problem at the club is manager Michael Carrick.

The Red Devils crashed out of the Carabao Cup after throwing away a two-goal lead at home to Brighton in what was a devastating defeat just days after the loss to Manchester City in the Manchester derby.

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After the clash, Carrick took responsibility as pressure piles on the former midfielder who could be sacked if results do not turn around.

“We have to accept it. I totally accept it. It's on me ultimately. We can't accept that as a group. I take responsibility for it. The performance towards the end of the second half, that's on me.”

Is Carrick to blame?

United have taken four points from their opening four Premier League matches, sit 13th and are now out of the EFL Cup in what has been a very poor start.

Speaking to Betano, Saha places the blame not on the players but instead on Carrick's style which has waned this season.

"The problem with Manchester United this season is not the players.

"Benjamin Sesko missed pre-season after his injury. Some players took their time to return after the World Cup. In truth I don’t think it was a good summer transfer window for Manchester United. But Michael Carrick has to adapt.

"I don’t see a team that has the animation it needs. Manchester United needs a system to play good football, with patterns of play. I think the way they are playing now is dangerous to Michael Carrick because this is not down to the players.

"Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, even Bruno Fernandes need a team that is playing with more fluidity, and I don’t think their teammates are doing that at the moment. The two defensive midfielders look too comfortable passing the ball slowly, side-to-side. It does not provide the sort of passes forward to create those one-on-one moments.

"In transition, they are too slow. It doesn’t matter who you put in these situations, whether it’s Sesko or Cunha or Mbeumo, if one of them isn’t taking more risks and pressing forward, it’s not going to help advance the play.

"United create some chances but they are not clear-cut chances, and they aren’t using the acceleration of Marcus Rashford to get behind teams, so they don’t have that dimension either. It’s all too slow."

United have one more game before the international break, at Fulham on Sunday where 3 points are imperative for Carrick whose job is reportedly hanging by a thread.