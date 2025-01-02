Tribal Football
Most Read
Father of Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: Dagger in heart for all of us
Man Utd midfielder Ugarte plus Sporting CP pair offered to AC Milan
Man City make surprise midfield signing decision for January
Inter Milan midfielder Mkhitaryan "back to my best": A future SPL move?

Everton set to bid for talented Lyon striker in major January move

Ansser Sadiq
Everton set to bid for Lyon striker in major January move
Everton set to bid for Lyon striker in major January moveAction Plus
Everton could be in line to move for Olympique Lyonnais striker Georges Mikautadze.

The Toffees are set to finally be free of any issues related to Premier League PSR.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Their losses from several years ago are no longer a concern, as the league looks at three-year profits/losses.

Given The Friedkin Group is closing in on a takeover, money may even be available for transfers.

Per Get Football News France and Foot Mercato, Everton and Bayer Leverkusen are both chasing after Mikautadze.

Fabrizio Romano had also suggested that Galatasaray had put in a €17M plus add-ons offer for the Georgian international.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMikautadze GeorgesEvertonLyonBayer LeverkusenGalatasarayFootball TransfersLigue 1
Related Articles
Everton willing to send away O'Brien for January
Prem interest arrives for Lyon midfielder Tolisso
MLS option emerges for ex-Palace star Zaha