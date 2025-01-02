Everton set to bid for talented Lyon striker in major January move

Everton set to bid for Lyon striker in major January move

Everton could be in line to move for Olympique Lyonnais striker Georges Mikautadze.

The Toffees are set to finally be free of any issues related to Premier League PSR.

Their losses from several years ago are no longer a concern, as the league looks at three-year profits/losses.

Given The Friedkin Group is closing in on a takeover, money may even be available for transfers.

Per Get Football News France and Foot Mercato, Everton and Bayer Leverkusen are both chasing after Mikautadze.

Fabrizio Romano had also suggested that Galatasaray had put in a €17M plus add-ons offer for the Georgian international.