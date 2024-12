Everton willing to send away O'Brien for January

Jake O'Brien is set to be on the move from Everton in January.

The Telegraph says Everton are open to a winter loan for the central defender.

Advertisement Advertisement

There is interest from the Bundesliga, while O'Brien also has a market in Italy and France.

In the summer, Everton paid €20m for the Republic of Ireland international from Olympique Lyon.

So far this season, O'Brien has managed just 34 minutes of Premier League football.