MLS option emerges for ex-Palace star Zaha

Lyon star Wilfried Zaha is emerging as a transfer target for clubs in the United States.

The former Crystal Palace winger is on loan at the French club, having left Galatasaray.

Zaha left Palace for Gala in order to play Champions League football, but has seen his career decline since.

Per The Mail, he was hoping to earn a move back to the Premier League in the winter.

However, Zaha played for Gala this season before going on loan to Lyon, where he has also played.

FIFA does not permit playing for three teams in a season, but a move to MLS would skirt those rules.

Their new season begins in February, which means he is free to make the move.