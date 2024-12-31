Prem interest arrives for Lyon midfielder Tolisso

World Cup winning midfielder Corentin Tolisso could be in line for a Premier League move.

The Frenchman has been a regular for Lyon since 2022, when he rejoined the team from Bayern Munich.

Tolisso, an all action star known for his passing ability, is wanted by Brighton.

Per L’Equipe, the seaside club are willing to give him a chance to shine in the English top flight.

With Lyon likely to need to sell in January due to financial issues, all their main players are available.

Tolisso may yet want to hold on for a move to a team in the Europa League or Champions League.