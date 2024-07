Everton reach terms with Hull for Philogene

Everton reach terms with Hull for Philogene

Everton have reached terms with Hull City for Jaden Philogene.

The winger, formerly of Aston Villa, is keen on a move to Goodison Park this summer after a superb campaign with the Tigers in the Championship.

BBC Sport says Hull have accepted a £16m offer from Everton for Philogene.

He scored 12 goals from midfield in 33 games last season.

Philogene is set to become Everton's fourth signing of the summer after Tim Iroegbunam, Jack Harrison and Iliman Ndiaye.