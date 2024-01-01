Everton plan bid for Galatasaray defender Sanchez

Premier League giants Everton are set to flex their new found financial power.

The Toffees will soon be owned by Dan Friedkin, who is also the owner of AS Roma in the Italian Serie A.

Per Aslinda in Turkey, Everton are ready to pay €18m for Galatasaray's former Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez.

However, the Turkish club do not believe the fee is sufficient to get a deal done.

They want more funds if they are to part with Sanchez, who is a key player in their squad.

Everton will have to put in a bid of €25m for the Colombia international centre-back.